Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the new Chief of the Pakistan Air Force. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar's appointment as the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The incumbent Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over the command of PAF to his successor at the change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters on March 19, The News reported.

According to the publication, the Pakistan Day Parade will see the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS) leading the flypast on March 23 as the incumbent will retire on March 18 on completion of his three-year tenure.

An official of the PAF, in a statement, said the newly-appointed chief joined the force in 1986 as a fighter pilot and has commanded the Fighter Squadron Operational Airbase and Regional Air Command.

Currently, he is serving as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff Administration.

