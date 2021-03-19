Can't connect right now! retry
Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods?

Katie Price is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods

Former glamour model Katie Price is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Carl Woods.

This would be Katie’s sixth child—and the first with Carl Woods.

Katie, 42 turned to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of herself cradling her baby bump to hint at she is pregnant.

She wrote in the caption of the pictures "Happy and healthy it’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x"

The former Love Island star commented beneath her post, "My dolly," followed by heart emoji.

The recent posts have convinced fans she is expecting her first child with Carl.

He also took to photo-video sharing platform posted the same photos of Katie with heart emoji.

Carl and Katie began dating last year.

