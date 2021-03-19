Can't connect right now! retry
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s little daughter turns a chef

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s little daughter Alara turned a chef and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Alara from the kitchen with caption “Little chef Alara” followed by smiling face emoji.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after she posted it.

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife cerebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara in August last year.

Neslisah had also treated her fans with sweet photos from the birthday party.

Engin and Neslisah share two children—five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan and daughter Alara.

