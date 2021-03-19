Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Sports Desk

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative

By
Sports Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter was seen on Friday in a teaser promo of a new healthcare initiative by the former Pakistan captain set to be promoted via mainstream channels.

Arwa makes a brief appearance, sitting in the lap of her doting father, as he asks her to wave to the audience.


The initiative, which started in 2019 in Dubai, will now be launched in Pakistan.

It is titled "Hope Care"and Afridi has described the thought behind it as: "Hope zindagi hai aur care us ki zaroorat hai (hope is life and life deserves care)".

Related items



More From Sports:

Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship

Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship
Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan

Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan
Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman

Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman
'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam

'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam
Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram
Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan
Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp

Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood among seven additional players to join national camp
Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet

Indian fans upset after ICC includes Babar Azam in Justice League tweet
Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary
Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman
PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

Latest

view all