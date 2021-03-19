Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter was seen on Friday in a teaser promo of a new healthcare initiative by the former Pakistan captain set to be promoted via mainstream channels.

Arwa makes a brief appearance, sitting in the lap of her doting father, as he asks her to wave to the audience.







The initiative, which started in 2019 in Dubai, will now be launched in Pakistan.

It is titled "Hope Care"and Afridi has described the thought behind it as: "Hope zindagi hai aur care us ki zaroorat hai (hope is life and life deserves care)".









