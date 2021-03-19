Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

  • PM Imran Khan says Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz and Zardari rich.
  • Says over the last 30 years, corrupt leaders continued to steal money from the national kitty.
  • Says PML-N repaid Rs20,000 billion worth of loans and interest in two-and-a-half years, while the PTI govt repaid loans and interest worth Rs35,000 billion within the same period.

MALAKAND, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again slammed the Opposition and said that Pakistan was not created to make PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari rich.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a newly-established block at the University of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that over the last 30 years, corrupt leaders continued to steal money from the national kitty.

"The thieves themselves don't know how much they have stolen from the country," PM Imran Khan said, adding that it is the stolen wealth that has compelled their sons and daughters to lie to the public.

Related items

"What's the use of amassing wealth [through unfair means] when you have to either end up in the hospital or in jails," he said.

PM Imran Khan said that the PML-N repaid Rs20,000 billion worth of loans, together with interest, in two-and-a-half years, while the PTI government repaid loans worth Rs35,000 billion, with interest, within the same time frame.

"Our friends helped us out, so we saved the country from becoming a defaulter," the premier said.

He further added that when so much money goes into the repayment of loans, nothing is left in the national exchequer to invest in education, hospitals, or the construction of roads.

Criticising the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that this country was "not built to make Sharif and Zardari rich like [Indian industrialists] Tata and Birla."


Thumbnail image: Radio Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister

Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister
Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise
PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket

PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket
PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari

PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari
Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors

Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors
PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman

PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman
Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%

Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%
Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle

Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Sindh government up against Centre on transfer of three Karachi hospitals

Sindh government up against Centre on transfer of three Karachi hospitals
Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bite cases

Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bite cases
Daska by-polls: SC once again rejects request to declare ECP order illegal

Daska by-polls: SC once again rejects request to declare ECP order illegal

Latest

view all