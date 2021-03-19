Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz and Zardari rich.

Says over the last 30 years, corrupt leaders continued to steal money from the national kitty.

Says PML-N repaid Rs20,000 billion worth of loans and interest in two-and-a-half years, while the PTI govt repaid loans and interest worth Rs35,000 billion within the same period.

MALAKAND, KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again slammed the Opposition and said that Pakistan was not created to make PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari rich.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a newly-established block at the University of Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that over the last 30 years, corrupt leaders continued to steal money from the national kitty.

"The thieves themselves don't know how much they have stolen from the country," PM Imran Khan said, adding that it is the stolen wealth that has compelled their sons and daughters to lie to the public.

"What's the use of amassing wealth [through unfair means] when you have to either end up in the hospital or in jails," he said.



PM Imran Khan said that the PML-N repaid Rs20,000 billion worth of loans, together with interest, in two-and-a-half years, while the PTI government repaid loans worth Rs35,000 billion, with interest, within the same time frame.

"Our friends helped us out, so we saved the country from becoming a defaulter," the premier said.

He further added that when so much money goes into the repayment of loans, nothing is left in the national exchequer to invest in education, hospitals, or the construction of roads.

Criticising the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that this country was "not built to make Sharif and Zardari rich like [Indian industrialists] Tata and Birla."





Thumbnail image: Radio Pakistan.