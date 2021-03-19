Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be stop spilling the secrets of the palace and in fact may be looking to do another explosive interview.

According to Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not stay silent if the their rift with the royal family continues.

This comes after the couple faced backlash over US broadcaster Gayle King sharing information about the royal family.

"Make no mistake," he said.

"If the Palace and the Sussexes can't agree, then we might see the Sussexes speaking out one more time."

King came forth revealing Harry had a phone call with the royals, but the talks were "unproductive."

She added that no one in the royal family has contacted Meghan yet.

The revelation saw the couple receive flak over leaking private details of the royal family to the public.