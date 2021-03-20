Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir venture out for a boat ride

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir enjoy boat ride

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly and her husband Ahad Raza Mir, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14, enjoyed a boat ride recently.

The Alif star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Ahad where they can be seen enjoying a boat ride.

Sajal did not mention the date and the place of the photo.

Tagging her husband, the actress posted the picture with simple red and pink heart emoticons

The endearing picture has won the hearts of fans.

In her previous Instagram Story, Sajal also shared her stunning photo, leaving her millions of fans swooning over her.


