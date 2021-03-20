Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre has once again taken to court to request a marriage termination after citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the basis.

The news was revealed in a report obtained by People magazine and it read, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

For those unversed, even Nicole voiced out against the allegations against her and claimed, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

