Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre has once again taken to court to request a marriage termination after citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the basis.

The news was revealed in a report obtained by People magazine and it read, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome."

For those unversed, even Nicole voiced out against the allegations against her and claimed, "Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose
Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama
Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him

Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Latest

view all