FBR slaps Atif Aslam with a tax notice

The FBR has officially come in guns blazing against Atif Aslam and has even slapped him with a tax notice over non-payment issues.



Reportedly, Atif has been charged for about Rs 0.60 million and his deadline was scheduled for March 15th. Not only that, this notice is not the first audit to grace Atif’s porch, back in 2018 he was fined Rs 58 million over the same issue.

The report also stipulates that if the entire amount is not paid up front, the singer’s accounts will be frozen and recovery will be made in accordance with the prevailing law.