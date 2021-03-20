Can't connect right now! retry
England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

The players who have scored the fastest 1,000 T20I runs. — Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

  • Dawid Malan scores 1,000 runs in 24 innings to beat Babar Azam.
  • England batsman achieves feat during match against India.
  • Babar Azam achieved the target in 26 innings in 2018.

England batsman Dawid Malan on Saturday broke Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's record of hitting the fastest 1,000 runs in Twenty-20 Internationals (T20I).

Malan achieved the feat during a match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as his team chased a 225 target set by the Men In Blue.

Malan was able to reach 1,000 runs in 24 innings, while Azam had accomplished the target back in 2018 in 26 innings.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is right behind Azam, scored the target in 27 innings, while Australia's Aaron Finch and India's Kannur Lokesh Rahul reached the score in 29 innings.

