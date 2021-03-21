Can't connect right now! retry
NCOC to take important decisions regarding exams, schools closure tomorrow

By
AAAmna Amir

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

File photo of NCOC session. Photo Courtesy: NCOC
  • NCOC will hold an important session to make decisions regarding the closure of schools and the conduction of exams.
  • The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous, according to health authorities.
  • The meeting is expected to decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold an important session to make decisions regarding the closure of schools and the conduction of exams amid surging coronavirus cases on Monday, per sources.

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

The meeting is expected to decide the implementation of smart lockdowns in more areas across the country.

According to sources, violations of the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being reported in most of the schools where examinations are being conducted. Keeping that in view, the coronavirus monitoring body will decide on the future course of action.

Read more: Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

It will be proposed to keep the most virus-hit areas in the red zone in the federal capital city and other provinces.

As per sources, a proposal to impose section 188 in Islamabad will also be put forward. Under Section 188, shopkeepers who do not comply with coronavirus safety measures can be arrested.

