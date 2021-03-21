Coronavirus: Decision about educational institutions to be taken on Wednesday: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that all education and health ministers will sit together on Wednesday, March 24, and take decisions regarding the reopening or further closure of educational institutions in the country amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.



Taking to his Twitter account, the minister reminded the masses that the third wave of the coronavirus is serious, therefore, it requires careful review.

"All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday, March 24, at the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions," the minister wrote.

"The health of students, teachers, [and staff is of] primary consideration."