pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Coronavirus: Decision about educational institutions to be taken on Wednesday: Shafqat Mehmood

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File.
  • Shafqat Mehmood says all education and health ministers will meet on Wednesday, March 24, at the NCOC to discuss the closure or reopening of educational institutions.
  • Says third wave of the coronavirus is serious, therefore, it requires careful review.
  • Says the health of students, teachers, and staff is of primary consideration.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said that all education and health ministers will sit together on Wednesday, March 24, and take decisions regarding the reopening or further closure of educational institutions in the country amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Taking to his Twitter account, the minister reminded the masses that the third wave of the coronavirus is serious, therefore, it requires careful review.

"All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday, March 24, at the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions," the minister wrote.

"The health of students, teachers, [and staff is of] primary consideration." 

