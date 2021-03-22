Mehwish Hayat appears to be a die-hard fan of Billie Eilish: Watch

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Monday Mar 22, 2021

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat seems to be a die-hard fan of US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish as she sang her famous song No Time to Die.

The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein she can be seen singing the song.

She posted the video with caption, “This song has been stuck in my head for sometime. So here I am, unapologetically singing a few lines from one of my fav songs by Billie Eilish, The theme from the Bond movie, 'No time to die.'”

She further said, “How many of you can relate to the lyrics??”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars praised Mehwish as she flaunted her singing skills.

The video of Mehwish’s singing has taken the internet by storm.

No Time to Die is a song by Billie Eilish and it is the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name. The film will be released on September 30, 2021.

