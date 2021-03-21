Can't connect right now! retry
Six Punjab cities allowed to keep markets open on Sunday in revised lockdown schedule

People stand in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance outside a bank, during a lockdown, after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lahore, Pakistan March 30, 2020. — Reuters/File

Markets in six cities of Punjab have been allowed to open on Sunday, in a revised schedule of lockdown restrictions issued by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday.

The revised notification was issued on the request of the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the new orders, traders in these six districts will keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday and will be able to work on Sunday.

Read more: As coronavirus cases rise, Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in various cities

Markets in the concerned districts will be closed at 6pm as per the orders put into effect already across the province, said a spokesperson from the department.

The spokesperson said that lockdown orders in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan have been amended "to meet local needs".

"Strict monitoring is being carried out in all the small and big markets across the province regarding the implementation of coronavirus safety measures," the health department spokesperson added.

The spokesperson requested people to come out of their houses wearing masks and only leave their homes in case of an urgent need.

"If we do not exercise caution, the situation can rapidly worsen," they added.

'More dangerous than last wave': As coronavirus spreads, Punjab CM warns against complacency

See the revised notifications below:



