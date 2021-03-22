Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Monday Mar 22, 2021

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha dance video goes viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and co-star Sonakshi Sinha have won the hearts of the fans after the former shared a video of them dancing with special kids.

The Dabangg 3 actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback video on World Down Syndrome Day.

He wrote in the caption, “Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. #DownSyndromeDay”.

In the video, Salman Khan and his co-stars Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids.

On the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, due out on Eid 2021.

