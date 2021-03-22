Samina Peerzada urges fans to follow coronavirus SOPS, get vaccinated

Veteran Pakistani actress and host Samina Peerzada has appealed her fans to follow SOPS and get vaccinated as the coronavirus cases are on the rise.



Samina, who received her coronavirus vaccine last week, turned to Instagram and said “Be safe everyone 3rd wave of covid is deadly..”.

She also urged her fans to wear masks.

Samina tweeted, “keep wearing your masks. Follow the SOPs and please get vaccinated.”

Earlier, Samina, 65 had posted her adorable photo while receiving the jab recently. She also shared her experience with the fans.

She had tweeted, “Thank you & Shabash Pakistan”.



