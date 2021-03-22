Can't connect right now! retry
Kashif Mushtaq

Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees

Monday Mar 22, 2021

  • Father alleges school harassed his daughter for three days over non-payment of fees.
  • Claims administration also locked her in security guard's room.
  • Government official says committee has been formed to probe the incident.

A father has taken a school's administration to court for allegedly harassing his 12-year-old daughter after he was unable to pay her school fees.

The complainant said his daughter was made to stand for three days outside the classroom as punishment and on another instance, the school administration deprived her of lunch by locking her in the security guard's room.

The man said he was unable to pay his daughter's fees for the past seven months due to the coronavirus lockdown, which adversely impacted his livelihood.

Responding to the incident, the registrar of private institutions said a committee had been formed, which will probe the matter and submit a report on March 24.

