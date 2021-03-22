WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib

"Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen (left) and "Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen. — Instagram/dananeerr

"Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen has posted an Instagram video with the British-Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib, where they both can be seen making a mix of their popular internet videos — "maro mujhe" and "pawri ho rahi hai".



Saqib shot to fame after his video 'Maro Mujhe Maro' went viral during the 2019 cricket World Cup and Mobeen also got famous after her recent video "pawri ho rahi hai".

In the video, Saqib said: "This is me, this is Geena jee — Mobeen's nickname." Then "pawri girl" comes in the video and starts the "mujhe maro" rant.



Recently, Momin Saqib had been named a Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero at the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2021.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young people who are actively involved in bringing about meaningful change and are integral to creating a more innovative and interconnected future.