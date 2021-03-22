Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: 'Pawri girl' Dananeer meets 'mujhe maro' Momin Saqib

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

"Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen (left) and "Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen. — Instagram/dananeerr

"Pawri girl" Dananeer Mobeen has posted an Instagram video with the British-Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib, where they both can be seen making a mix of their popular internet videos — "maro mujhe" and "pawri ho rahi hai".

Saqib shot to fame after his video 'Maro Mujhe Maro' went viral during the 2019 cricket World Cup and Mobeen also got famous after her recent video "pawri ho rahi hai".

In the video, Saqib said: "This is me, this is Geena jee — Mobeen's nickname." Then "pawri girl" comes in the video and starts the "mujhe maro" rant.

Recently, Momin Saqib had been named a Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero at the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2021.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young people who are actively involved in bringing about meaningful change and are integral to creating a more innovative and interconnected future.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021

Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021
In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah

In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah
Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account

Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account
Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto

Lahore's political family has a history of being 'selected', says Bilawal Bhutto
Broadsheet case files stolen from AGP's office, defence, and law ministries: report

Broadsheet case files stolen from AGP's office, defence, and law ministries: report
NAB seeks help from Lahore Police, Rangers for Maryam's March 26 hearing

NAB seeks help from Lahore Police, Rangers for Maryam's March 26 hearing
BIEK releases model papers for Chemistry, Physics 2021

BIEK releases model papers for Chemistry, Physics 2021
Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees

Karachi man sues school for allegedly harassing daughter over non-payment of fees
4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

4 political parties owe Rs14.3 mn to PHA for holding jalsas at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan
Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months

Khairpur student alleges three men gang-raped her for 7 months
Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure

Inter board Karachi issues important clarification on educational institutions' closure
Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Schools closure: Hilarious Shafqat Mehmood memes go viral again as NCOC holds meeting

Latest

view all