Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: Relive Shahid Afridi's performance in 2011 World Cup quarter final

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in major throwback on Tuesday shared a video of former captain Shahid Afridi's performance in the 2011 Cricket World Cup quarter final against West Indies.

Pakistan had reached the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup that was held in India under Afridi's captaincy.

The men-in green were paired up with the West Indies in the quarter final after the team topped its group in the World Cup.

Read more: Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

In the match, Afridi's four-wicket spell ensured that West Indies crumble for 112.

Afridi bowled 9.3 overs, out of which one was a maiden, gave 30 runs and took 4 wickets.

The allrounder also ended up as the joint highest wicket taker of the tournament, along with Zaheer Khan of India, taking 21 wickets in eight matches 

Following their win against West Indies Pakistan also became the first team to make it through to the final four of the 2011 World Cup.

Read more: Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

The team later was paired up with India for the semi final and lost the match against India, the eventual winners of the 2011 World Cup. 

