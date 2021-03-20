Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

PM Imran Khan (left) and Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan complete recovery from coronavirus, soon after it came to light that the premier had tested positive for the infection.

The star cricketer, taking to Twitter, said: "Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe."

Two days earlier, the premier had received the coronavirus jab and appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic, the PM's Office had said.

Fears of the third wave being more infectious were realised on Saturday as Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closed in on 10%.

More From Sports:

After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness

After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness
Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour

Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour
Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement
PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team

PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team
Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative

Shahid Afridi's youngest daughter seen in teaser promo of healthcare initiative
Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship

Meet Kashmala Batool, the only woman referee in the 13th National Women Football Championship
Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan

Ramiz Raja recalls gruelling 1992 World Cup training session with PM Imran Khan
Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman

Watch: When West Indian legend Viv Richards refused to run out a Pakistani batsman
'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam

'Wrong to expect Sharjeel Khan to turn into Shadab overnight,' says Babar Azam
Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Tennis queen Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram
Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series

Pak vs SA: Proteas name ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan series
Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy seen 'chilling' with people in Pakistan

Latest

view all