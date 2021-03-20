Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan (left) and Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan complete recovery from coronavirus, soon after it came to light that the premier had tested positive for the infection.

The star cricketer, taking to Twitter, said: "Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery & complete shifa from #COVID19. This is a reminder to us all that the virus can hit any of our homes; practise social distancing, wear your masks & #StaySafe."

Two days earlier, the premier had received the coronavirus jab and appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic, the PM's Office had said.

Fears of the third wave being more infectious were realised on Saturday as Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closed in on 10%.

