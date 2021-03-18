Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

Former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer (C) flanked by Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Shahid Afridi (R). — Photo courtesy ESPN Cricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Thursday penned a heartwarming tribute to late Bob Woolmer, the coach for the national team from 2004 till 2007.

Woolmer died 14 years ago, on March 18, 2007, aged 58, in his hotel room in Jamaica. His death came a day after Pakistan was shockingly knocked out of the World Cup after being defeated by Ireland.



Afridi, looking back fondly at the time the coach had worked with the team, said Woolmer was a man who set the bar for what a coach should be like.

"When Bob was coaching us, that's when we really understood the role of a coach," wrote the all-rounder.



Afridi said Woolmer had been a "father figure" for all young players who always sought his approval after every match, whether won or lost, whether played well or poorly.



"Miss you Bob," he added.







