Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi pays heartwarming tribute to 'father figure' Bob Woolmer on death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer (C) flanked by Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Shahid Afridi (R). — Photo courtesy ESPN Cricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Thursday penned a heartwarming tribute to late Bob Woolmer, the coach for the national team from 2004 till 2007.

Woolmer died 14 years ago, on March 18, 2007, aged 58, in his hotel room in Jamaica. His death came a day after Pakistan was shockingly knocked out of the World Cup after being defeated by Ireland.

Afridi, looking back fondly at the time the coach had worked with the team, said Woolmer was a man who set the bar for what a coach should be like.

"When Bob was coaching us, that's when we really understood the role of a coach," wrote the all-rounder.

Afridi said Woolmer had been a "father figure" for all young players who always sought his approval after every match, whether won or lost, whether played well or poorly.

"Miss you Bob," he added.

Related items



More From Sports:

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman

Justice League: For ICC, Babar Azam is Flash and Kohli — Aquaman
PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

PCB shares details of youngest Pakistani bowlers to take hat-tricks in international cricket

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources

Leftover PSL matches may be held between May 23 and June 20: sources
Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing

Babar Azam spotted with unmasked, untested individuals a day before COVID-19 testing
'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi

'I don't understand PCB's selection criteria,' says Shahid Afridi
PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner

PCB '90% responsible' for PSL 6 bio-secure bubble failure: Quetta Gladiators owner
Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking

Babar Azam in top 10 of all cricket formats in new ICC ranking
Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB

Player named in Pakistan squad for African tour tests positive for coronavirus: PCB
Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga

Watch: ICC shares video of Benazir Bhutto handing over World Cup trophy to Ranatunga
Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time

Watch: Imad Wasim holds new born daughter for the first time
UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts

UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts
PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

PCB says it will bear the cost of Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed's treatment

Latest

view all