PTI's Resolution Day gaffe prompts a history lesson from Twitterati

The PTI social media team was given a history lesson by Twitter users Monday night after a Pakistan Resolution Day tweet was shared by the party with the year for Independence Day instead of Resolution Day.

The tweet has now been deleted. "Back in 1947, our ancestors resolved on this day to lay the foundation of Pakistan. On this day, once again we resolve to save our homeland from corruption and rebuild Pakistan!" read the original tweet by PTI.

A screenshot of the original tweet by PTI.

But Pakistan Resolution Day is actually a commemoration of the Lahore Resolution passed on 24 March, 1940 and Twitter users were quick to remind PTI of it.

A picture doing the rounds on social media shows one user commenting on PTI's initial tweet reminding the party that the historic day took place in 1940 and not 1947, which is Pakistan's Independence Day.

PTI deleted the incorrect tweet about 20 minutes after putting it up and shared a new one with the same message and correct date.



But Twitterati don't let you forget blunders so easily. Several users commented on the corrected tweet with screenshots of the incorrect tweet.



