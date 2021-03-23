Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Pak vs SA: Hasan Ali set to enter biosecure bubble today

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali is set to join the Pakistan squad today after his coronavirus test results came out negative, reported The News.   

“The player who was tested positive last week and has returned two negatives will enter the bio-secure bubble on March 23 and will remain in isolation for 24 hours, following which he will undergo two further tests on March 24,” a handout issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

Although, PCB did not identify Hasan as the player that tested positive, but his missing presence pointed out that he was the player that was put in isolation.

If results of both the tests that would be conducted at the end of isolation period stand negative, then Hasan will be allowed to integrate with the side and cleared to travel to Johannesburg on March 26.

Meanwhile, all the remaining 34 members of the side, presently attending a training camp in Lahore, cleared their third COVID-19 test conducted on March 21. Their final test will be conducted on March 24.

