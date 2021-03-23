On Pakistan Day, envoy to UAE calls upon Pakistani community to help nation reach new heights

The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzal Mahmood, hoisting the national flag, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, at the Embassy of Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi, on March 23, 2021. — Photo courtesy Embassy of Pakistan

Pakistan's envoy to UAE Afzal Mahmood says "much needs to be done to be recognised as a great nation" on Pakistan Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Says "we should thank Allah Almighty at all times for this beloved homeland".

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai pays tribute to the role that overseas Pakistanis have played in the prosperity and development of the country.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Afzal Mahmood, on Tuesday called upon the Pakistani community in the country to fully participate in making Pakistan the great nation it was envisioned to be.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Mahmood said that "although we have achieved a lot in the short history of our country, much needs to be done to be recognised as a great nation".

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of Pakistan Day at the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi.



During the ceremony, messages from the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi were also read out.

The Ambassador said it is an "honour and a pleasure" for him to congratulate the Pakistani community in the UAE on the auspicious occasion.



According to the statement, Mahmood said that the day marks the momentous occasion "when our ancestors decided to establish a separate homeland where we and our future generations can live a free life according to our will and aspirations".

He said that the dream of our forefathers was realised in a few short years when the beloved homeland of Pakistan, as an independent state, emerged on the world map on August 14, 1947.

The Ambassador said that we owe thanks for the creation of Pakistan to the supreme leadership, political insight, and relentless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of our forefathers.

"We should thank Allah Almighty at all times for this beloved homeland," the statement quoted him as saying.

"On this occasion, we pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of our future and whose spilt blood let to the growth and prosperity of the nation," said Mahmood.

He said the Government of Pakistan is taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy, and to ensure the welfare and the prosperity of its people.

Thanking the Pakistani community abroad for their contribution to the development and prosperity of the country, he said that unity of the people and discipline is an important requirement to face every challenge that comes in the way of the development of the country.

"Our diplomatic team in UAE is with you to promote the interests of Pakistani community. We are always ready to work together," he said.

He also appealed to the Pakistanis living in the UAE to show full responsibility and commitment for the development of the UAE while serving the interests of their country.

"We consider the overseas Pakistanis as bridge of brotherhood between the two brotherly countries and in the mutual interest of both the parties, encourage them in terms of joint trade, investment and tourism," said the Ambassador.

Mahmood vowed that the government of Pakistan will continue to cooperate at the grassroots level with the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates.

Consul General of Dubai in Pakistan pays tribute to Pakistani community



Meanwhile, The Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Ahmad Amjad Ali, said that the Pakistan Day is a “memorable and unforgettable day in the history of the beloved homeland”.

He was addressing a function held on the occasion of March 23 at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

“It is a historic day on which the Muslims of the subcontinent, under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, visited Lahore and passed the 'Pakistan Resolution'.



"Thanks to this resolution, the Muslims of the subcontinent finally got a chance to express their unwavering commitment to create a separate homeland in which they could live in peace and harmony,” the consul general said.

Per the statement, he further added that “on this day, we pay homage to our forefathers for their struggle and sacrifices in the creation of our beautiful homeland.”

Congratulating all Pakistanis living in the UAE and other parts of the world, Consul General Ahmad Amjad Ali said: “I pay tribute to the role that overseas Pakistanis have played in the prosperity and development of Pakistan.”

Pakistanis living in the UAE make up the second-largest migrant community living abroad, with 1.6 million members who have contributed immensely for the development of Pakistan as well as the UAE through their dedication, hard work and determination, he said.

The consul general further said that on the occasion of the country’s National Day, he would also like to thank the UAE, with which Pakistan shares “an ideal, fraternal relationship.”

During his speech, he also spoke about the pandemic and appealed to the Pakistani community living in the UAE to strictly follow the UAE government’s coronavirus safety protocols.

“I fully appreciate the efforts and strategy of the United Arab Emirates in controlling the coronavirus and providing equal opportunities for vaccination to all immigrants living in the UAE,” he said.

The consul general of Pakistan added: “I assure all Pakistanis living in Dubai and Northern UAE that the government of Pakistan fully recognises the services and role played by the Pakistani community abroad in the development of the beloved homeland and I assure that the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai will continue to play a vital role for the betterment of the community and will continue to resolve all their problems.”

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to take Pakistan to the heights of greatness in line with the vision of our forefathers, he said. “May Allah Almighty grant us the ability to serve our beloved homeland sincerely and lead Pakistan on the path of further development and prosperity.”