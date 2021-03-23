Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, others granted civil awards on Pakistan Day

Many actors from across the entertainment industry have been bestowed with civil awards for their services to the country in the respective field.

As customary Pakistan Day tradition, President Dr Arif Alvi handed out the prestigious awards to its recipients.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, whereas the Nishan-i-Imtiaz award was conferred upon renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award was presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar, as well as religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Other recipients of civil awards include actress Resham, producer and drama writer Sultana Siddiqui, Syed Farooq Qaiser, drama actor Javed Mansoor Babar, and Habib-ur-Rehman Panerai.

Last year, Sajjad Ali, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Mehwish Hayat, Babra Sharif, journalist Arshad Sharif, and comedian Iftikhar Thakur were the recipients of civil awards.