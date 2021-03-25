Karachi University's Faculty of Pharmacy makes it to top 151-200 QS Ranking

The faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences of the University of Karachi. — LinkedIn/File

KU's faculty ranks in 151-200 best pharmacy schools around the globe.

It has produced over 9,000 graduates, 150 high-quality publications in last five years.

So far, it has also produced 253 PhD, 338 MPhil, and 358 MPharm.

The faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences of the University of Karachi has improved its position and is now ranked at 151-200 best pharmacy schools around the globe, according to the QS World University Rankings.

The QS World University Rankings are awarded upon academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the varsity said in a statement on Thursday.

In this regard, the varsity had arranged a ceremony to highlight the recent achievement held at the Council Room of the new Pharmacy Building, with the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi in presence.

The statement said the faculty has so far produced more than 9,000 graduates whereas more than 150 high-quality publications in the last five years.



Moreover, as many as 8,000 citations of the research papers and journals of the faculty to date are on the credit of the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences. And so far, it has also produced 253 PhD, 338 MPhil, and 358 MPharm.