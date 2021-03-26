Billie Eilish knows how to feed fan frenzy

Can't connect right now! retry
Teenage pop sensation Billie Eilish is riding on a fresh wave of popularity on social media as the number of her loyal fans increases to a level where every post shared by her is liked by millions in minutes.

The teenage singing maestro is recognised with, among other hallmarks, the varying colours of her locks. Recently, she changed her hair back to her original colour and shared the new avatar with her fans on Instagram.

Knowing her stardom that her admirers are now addicted to her blonde hair, Billie Eilish is feeding it with more social media posts of her selfies. The Grammy-winning songster showed off her new dye job on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In a video the singer shared on social media, her locks are seen let loose while in a car selfie, she is seen with her platinum blonde hair tidy and tucked under a Gucci bucket hat that matches her polo tee.

She turned up at the 2021 Grammys on March 14 rocking a similar matching bucket hat and shirt getup. On the big musical night, she and Finneas bagged two awards: record of the year with "Everything I Wanted" and best song written for visual media with "No Time to Die."


