Milind Soman diagnosed with Covid-19; ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’

Indian model, actor and film producer Milind Soman has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined himself, saying ‘Difficult to say how I got infected’.



Model-turned-actor Milind Soman turned to Twitter late on Thursday and confirmed the news.

Milind’s short tweet reads: “Tested positive. #Quarantine”.

He also took to Instagram today and updated fans about his health.

Sharing his photo, Milind wrote “Quarantine. Day 4.”

He further said, “Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98.”

“I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita and I discussed many times, it was always a question of when,” the actor said and added “Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6. #covid19 #quarantineselfie.”

