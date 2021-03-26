Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Shahbaz Sharif waves to supporters. Photo: Geo News screengrab
  • Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine dose under MS Jinnah Hospital's supervision.
  • Sharif had requested for the vaccine a day earlier during a court hearing.
  • Sharif will turn 70 this year.

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city's Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The former Punjab chief minister received the coronavirus vaccine jab as he is old, revealed jail sources. The PML-N leader will turn 70 this year.

Related items

Jail sources said Sharif was administered the dose under the supervision of Jinnah Hospital's Medical Superintendent.

The previous day, Sharif had requested to be given the coronavirus vaccine during an accountability court hearing. His request was approved, following which he was vaccinated today. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi have also received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Court orders Shahbaz Sharif be vaccinated for coronavirus within two days

The accountability court had ordered Home Department authorities to get Sharif vaccinated for COVID-19 within two days from Thursday.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan had conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities had produced Sharif on expiry of his remand term.

At the start of proceedings, Sharif had told the court that a medical board visited him in jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far.

Sharif had informed the court he will turn 70 this year and that getting vaccinated is his right as a citizen.

He had also stated that he had given an application, requesting COVID-19 vaccination, but no steps had been taken for the purpose.

At this, the court had directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide Shahbaz the said reports and ordered his vaccination within two days.

More From Pakistan:

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29
Kohat 4-year-old was 'killed', she did not 'drown': autopsy

Kohat 4-year-old was 'killed', she did not 'drown': autopsy
Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan

Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan
Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'
Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima

Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima
Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar

Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar
Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours

Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%
We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism

We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism
Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

Latest

view all