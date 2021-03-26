Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Friday Mar 26, 2021
LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city's Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.
The former Punjab chief minister received the coronavirus vaccine jab as he is old, revealed jail sources. The PML-N leader will turn 70 this year.
Jail sources said Sharif was administered the dose under the supervision of Jinnah Hospital's Medical Superintendent.
The previous day, Sharif had requested to be given the coronavirus vaccine during an accountability court hearing. His request was approved, following which he was vaccinated today.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi have also received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The accountability court had ordered Home Department authorities to get Sharif vaccinated for COVID-19 within two days from Thursday.
Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan had conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities had produced Sharif on expiry of his remand term.
At the start of proceedings, Sharif had told the court that a medical board visited him in jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far.
Sharif had informed the court he will turn 70 this year and that getting vaccinated is his right as a citizen.
He had also stated that he had given an application, requesting COVID-19 vaccination, but no steps had been taken for the purpose.
At this, the court had directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide Shahbaz the said reports and ordered his vaccination within two days.