Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shahbaz Sharif waves to supporters. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine dose under MS Jinnah Hospital's supervision.

Sharif had requested for the vaccine a day earlier during a court hearing.

Sharif will turn 70 this year.

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the city's Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The former Punjab chief minister received the coronavirus vaccine jab as he is old, revealed jail sources. The PML-N leader will turn 70 this year.



Jail sources said Sharif was administered the dose under the supervision of Jinnah Hospital's Medical Superintendent.



The previous day, Sharif had requested to be given the coronavirus vaccine during an accountability court hearing. His request was approved, following which he was vaccinated today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi have also received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



Court orders Shahbaz Sharif be vaccinated for coronavirus within two days