Friday Mar 26 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoid UK return over 'painful pariah-like experience'

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Since receiving fierce backlash from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, it is thought that the couple may not be returning to the UK anytime soon.

According to royal expert Eric Schiffe, the couple may be looking to wait for the criticism to die down and will lay low in America for a while.

"They’re going to be in America for some time," He told Entertainment Daily.

"Going back to England at this point would be a painful pariah-like experience."

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

Meanwhile, Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, also bemoaned his family’s reaction to the couple’s decision to step back from official duties.

The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

