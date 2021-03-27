Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Mahira Khan gives heart-melting response to fan's love note

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Pakistan's much-loved celebrity and acting diva Mahira Khan won hearts with her sweetest reply to a fan's love note.

The 'Verna' actress, who is adored by everyone for her talent and beauty, treated admirers with her stunning picture on Instagram Thursday, which garnered massive praise as she was looking gorgeous in Denim ensembles.

Admiring her post, one crazy fan dropped heartwarming words in the comments section, saying: "I've realised I'm in love with you."

In response to the sweet expression, Mahira wrote: "Being in love is nice! Isn't it?"

The 'Hamsafar' star's heart-capturing words attracted huge applause and likes from other fans as she responded in positive way to the innocent feeling of an admirer.

Mahira Khan gained International repute with her actin skills. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid's Humsafar for which she received numerous accolades, including the Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress.

