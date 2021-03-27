Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak, India military officials review implementation of ceasefire agreement

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

File photo of Line of Control (LoC).
  • An important meeting of brigade commanders was held at the Rawalakot-Poonch crossing point.
  • The meeting was a follow-up to the understanding reached between DGMOs of Pakistan and India last month.
  • Both sides agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors.

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to restore peace at the Line of Control (LoC), an important meeting of Pakistan-India brigade commanders was held at the Rawalakot-Poonch crossing point, The News reported on Saturday.

The meeting was a follow-up to the understanding reached between Directors General Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries last month.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of the decision taken by the DGMOs to observe ceasefire at the LoC and other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 and 25.

The DGMOs had reiterated that the mechanism of hotline and flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Read more: Two injured after Indian troops resort to indiscriminate fire along LoC: ISPR

Both sides agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along LoC and all other sectors.

The mechanism of military contacts between Pakistan and India had existed since 1987 while the two neighbouring countries also reached an understanding on the ceasefire in 2003.

“The two countries now have agreed to strictly observe ceasefire agreement of 2003 in letter and spirit and make the same as sustainable,” ISPR chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said.

There was a spike in ceasefire violations by India since 2014 which claimed the lives of 310 civilians on the Pakistan side including 49 women and 36 children.

More From Pakistan:

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan
Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise
Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously

Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously
Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab

Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab
PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal

PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'
Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months
Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case
Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit

Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit
HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

Latest

view all