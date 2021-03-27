Pak, India military officials review implementation of ceasefire agreement

File photo of Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to restore peace at the Line of Control (LoC), an important meeting of Pakistan-India brigade commanders was held at the Rawalakot-Poonch crossing point, The News reported on Saturday.

The meeting was a follow-up to the understanding reached between Directors General Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries last month.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of the decision taken by the DGMOs to observe ceasefire at the LoC and other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 and 25.

The DGMOs had reiterated that the mechanism of hotline and flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Both sides agreed on strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along LoC and all other sectors.

The mechanism of military contacts between Pakistan and India had existed since 1987 while the two neighbouring countries also reached an understanding on the ceasefire in 2003.

“The two countries now have agreed to strictly observe ceasefire agreement of 2003 in letter and spirit and make the same as sustainable,” ISPR chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said.

There was a spike in ceasefire violations by India since 2014 which claimed the lives of 310 civilians on the Pakistan side including 49 women and 36 children.