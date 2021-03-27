Can't connect right now! retry
Wasim Akram asks authorities to give 'two slaps' to people not following coronavirus SOPs

  • Wasim Akram says he has “read and seen” that coronavirus cases were rising in Punjab, especially in his city Lahore.
  • Wasim Akram urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs.
  • Former cricket captain says if SOPs are not followed then "Plan B" should be implemented.

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Wasim Akram on Saturday called on authorities to hit “two slaps” to people not following the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) as only then they would understand the problem.

In a message to people regarding coronavirus, Akram, in his unique way, hoped that people from Pakistan and across the world will be in good health in these “testing times”.

The cricketer turned commentator said that he had “read and seen” that coronavirus cases were rising in Punjab, especially in his city Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

"Please follow the SOPs. Why are you so stubborn,” Akram asked his fellow Pakistanis.

The former fast bowler said that there was also a “plan B” in place for those not following the SOPs.

Akram, then in Punjabi, explained that the “plan B” is that the violators should be given two slaps as people would never understand in a normal way. He sniped that the Pakistani people were just “legends”.

The former fast bowler's comments come as the country for a second day reported more than 4,000 cases. Most of these cases were from Punjab.

The government data showed that 4,468 people tested COVID positive on March 26 while 67 people succumbed to the virus.

Pakistan is currently going through its third wave of the coronavirus due to a lethal UK strain that has entered the country.

