Miley Cyrus on the brink of relapse after heavy drinking at LA bar

Miley Cyrus appeared to have a relapse after she partied the night away at a Los Angeles bar with fellow musician YungBlud.



The Hannah Montana star was celebrating the anniversary of her famed show.

Earlier during the pandemic, Cyrus told Rolling Stone she broke her sobriety, but is back at it.

“Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober,” she told the magazine. “Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

According to Page Six, a source who spotted the Wrecking Ball singer at the bar on the Sunset Strip said, “She was drinking.”

“Miley randomly started singing something at the table and everyone from the restaurant turned around and looked and was like, ‘OMG, it’s Miley Cyrus,” said a Page Six source. “It’s as if they were talking about a song, so she just belted out a line.” But the singing lasted, “like two secs.”