Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan turned to his Instagram and wished a speedy recovery for Sachin Tendulkar

Many Bollywood stars prayed for the health of Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan was also one of them as he turned to his Instagram and wished a speedy recovery for the athlete.

"Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you,” he wrote.

Tendulkar issued an official statement on Saturday, announcing his diagnosis, and saying: "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he added.