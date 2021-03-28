Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis 

B-Town superstar Ranbir Kapoor rang alarm bells after it was confirmed recently that he tested positive for COVID-19.

His uncle Randhir Kapoor gave a health update on his and told the Press Trust of India that the Sanju actor is doing fine now.

He confirmed to PTI: "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

Earlier this month, Ranbir’s diagnosis was announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram as she wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

More From Bollywood:

Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar
Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together

Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together
Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

R Madhavan reveals Covid-19 diagnosis in the most hilarious way

R Madhavan reveals Covid-19 diagnosis in the most hilarious way
'I'm going to create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

'I'm going to create my own beauty standard', says Bhumi Pednekar

Salman Khan gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Salman Khan gets first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
Kriti Sanon addresses controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Kriti Sanon addresses controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opens up about their split

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opens up about their split
Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look

Deepika Padukone turns heads with all-green look
Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memory involving late mother Sridevi

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Parineeti Chopra doesn’t see Priyanka Chopra as her role model

Latest

view all