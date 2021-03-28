Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

B-Town superstar Ranbir Kapoor rang alarm bells after it was confirmed recently that he tested positive for COVID-19.

His uncle Randhir Kapoor gave a health update on his and told the Press Trust of India that the Sanju actor is doing fine now.

He confirmed to PTI: "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

Earlier this month, Ranbir’s diagnosis was announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram as she wrote: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

