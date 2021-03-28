For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

A woman shops at a market, wearing a mask. Photo: AFP

Positivity ratio climbs to 10.4%

57 people die from the infection in a single day, reports NCOC

Pakistan has so far managed to vaccinate only 0.25% of its population

ISLAMABAD: The third wave of the coronavirus continues to ring alarm bells for Pakistan as 4,767 new cases of the virus were reported across the country on Sunday in a single day.

Fifty-seven more people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday, according to figures obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).



Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday. The positivity ratio in the country has climbed to 10.4%.

Several areas of the country have taken precautionary steps as the third wave of the virus continues to grip the country. Schools in Punjab, KP and some other cities remain closed till April 11 as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.

