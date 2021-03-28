Can't connect right now! retry
For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

A woman shops at a market, wearing a mask. Photo: AFP
  • Positivity ratio climbs to 10.4%
  • 57 people die from the infection in a single day, reports NCOC
  • Pakistan has so far managed to vaccinate only 0.25% of its population

ISLAMABAD: The third wave of the coronavirus continues to ring alarm bells for Pakistan as 4,767 new cases of the virus were reported across the country on Sunday in a single day.

Fifty-seven more people died from the virus while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday, according to figures obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday. The positivity ratio in the country has climbed to 10.4%. 

Several areas of the country have taken precautionary steps as the third wave of the virus continues to grip the country. Schools in Punjab, KP and some other cities remain closed till April 11 as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan hit eight-month high as 3rd wave intensifies

On Friday, coronavirus cases across the country hit an eight-month high as Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases of the virus for the first time since July 3, 2020.

The last time Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases was on July 3 when 4,087 people were diagnosed with the virus.

A day earlier, NCOC chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar had warned of tough decisions if the coronavirus situation doesn’t improve.

During a media briefing after a key NCOC meeting on Saturday to review the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory, the federal minister had said that the restrictions were increased two weeks ago due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation.

He had said the pandemic was spreading rapidly not only in Pakistan, but across the world – especially in neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.

