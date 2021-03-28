Atif Aslam pens touching note for his 'queen' on wedding anniversary

Vocal powerhouse Atif Aslam left fans swooning after his adorable anniversary post for his wife Sara Bharwana.

Taking to Instagram, the Jeena Jeena hitmaker expressed his love and gratitude to his "queen" calling her the "strongest" person.

My Queen - Am still glad that you met me, nahi to pta nahi kis se shadi ho jani thi [otherwise I would have gotten married to someone else]. Mashallah you are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for giving me my munchkins. We love you. Happy Wedding Anniversary," he wrote.

Fans were just as touched as they showered love on the couple on their special day.

Take a look:







