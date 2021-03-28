Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Neil Patrick Harris thanks 'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy for the 'laughs and tears'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

is currently under mandatory quarantine after arriving in Toronto, Canada

Hollywood star Neil Patrick Harris has officially become a Schitt’s Creek fan.

The How I Met Your Mother star is currently under mandatory quarantine after arriving in Toronto, Canada, and he seems to have found the perfect way to kill his time.

After binge-watching the Emmy Award-winning comedy series during the 14-day period, Harris sang praises for the show’s creator Dan Levy for ‘the laughs and the tears.’

"Finally watched the series finale of Schitt’s Creek (also filmed in Toronto!) It’s been said for months and Emmys and months, but thanks to the cast and crew, especially @instadanjlevy for the laughs and the tears and the love. You made everyone, all of it seems so vibrant, fun, and full of worth. What a joy,” he wrote on Instagram.



