Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

16 years ago today, Pakistan beat India in historic Bangalore Test match

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Danish Kaneria and Pakistan cricket team members celebrate after taking a wicket. Photo: ESPNCricinfo. 

Fans of Pakistan cricket will fondly recall this day when Pakistan defeated India at home, in Bangalore, by 168 runs to pull off a historic and emphatic victory.

The Pakistan cricket team, back then, comprised a plethora of heavyweights such as Younis Khan, Inzamam ul Haq, Shahid Afridi and others, who all rose to the occasion to provide Pakistan with a Test victory over a strong Indian side.

Pakistan batted first in the match, piling up a mammoth total of 570 runs before the green shirts were dismissed by India. Younis Khan frustrated the Indian bowlers by playing one hell of a knock, scoring 267 runs from 504 balls while Inzamam put up an impressive 184 runs from 267 balls, on the scoreboard.

In response, the home side managed to score 449 runs before they were dismissed. Sehwag made a laudable double-century while VVS Laxman remained unbeaten on 79.

Leg spinner Danish Kaneria was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers in the first inning, picking up 5 wickets while Mohammad Sami notched three impressive ones.

Younis Khan once again starred in the second inning when Pakistan batted, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls and Yasir Hameed pitched in with 76 runs before Pakistan declared at 262/2.

India needed 383 runs to win the Test match but failed in their attempt. This time, Shahid Afridi rose to the occasion by taking three wickets while spinner Arshad Khan took two to dismiss India for 214 runs, 168 short of the target.

While Younis Khan was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match award, India's Virender Sehwag won the Player of the Series one for his stellar batting.

In the Test series, Danish Kaneria managed to take the highest number of wickets out of all the bowlers, taking 19 scalps at an average of 31.52.

More From Sports:

Imam-ul-Haq teases fans with good news, poses with 'super young and fit' Sarfaraz Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq teases fans with good news, poses with 'super young and fit' Sarfaraz Ahmed
Watch: Imran Khan’s spectacular bowling against Sri Lanka on this day in 1982

Watch: Imran Khan’s spectacular bowling against Sri Lanka on this day in 1982
Wasim Akram asks authorities to give 'two slaps' to people not following coronavirus SOPs

Wasim Akram asks authorities to give 'two slaps' to people not following coronavirus SOPs
Coronavirus in India: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive with 'mild symptoms'

Coronavirus in India: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive with 'mild symptoms'
Wasim Akram shares throwback pic of 1992 World Cup celebrations in Lahore

Wasim Akram shares throwback pic of 1992 World Cup celebrations in Lahore
Pak vs SA: Pakistan's white-ball squad departs for South Africa

Pak vs SA: Pakistan's white-ball squad departs for South Africa
WATCH: Sania Mirza reminds people to enjoy 'little pleasures of life'

WATCH: Sania Mirza reminds people to enjoy 'little pleasures of life'
Is Khabib Nurmagomedov making a UFC return?

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov making a UFC return?
WATCH: Hazara Girls Football Academy showered with rose petals after famous win

WATCH: Hazara Girls Football Academy showered with rose petals after famous win
The 1992 World Cup final and an interesting anecdote involving Imran Khan

The 1992 World Cup final and an interesting anecdote involving Imran Khan

Pak vs SA: Pakistan team tests negative for COVID-19, squad cleared to fly

Pak vs SA: Pakistan team tests negative for COVID-19, squad cleared to fly

'We used to listen to Nusrat’s qawwalis after losing matches in 1992 World Cup': Ramiz Raja

'We used to listen to Nusrat’s qawwalis after losing matches in 1992 World Cup': Ramiz Raja

Latest

view all