Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

A woman holds a small bottle — labeled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine " — and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters/File

An association of Pakistani-American physicians have written a letter to PM Imran Khan to express their concerns over the "gouging and inflated prices" for the coronavirus vaccines, voicing fear it would render them too expensive for the poor in the country.

Related items

The letter begins by bringing to the prime minister's attention of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) measure to allow a 40% mark-up for importers of the vaccines plus an additional 15% mark-up for retailers.

"As per this formula, the price for two doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine has been fixed at Rs. 8,449 and that for a single dose of the Cansino Biologics vaccine at Rs. 4,225," reads the letter.

The association said this 15% mark-up over a life-saving drug in a poor country like Pakistan "cannot be justified by any means".

"APPNA is concerned that in a country where 30-40% people live below the poverty line, this price gouging and inflated prices for the COVID-19 vaccines will make these beyond the reach of a very large proportion of the populace," stated the letter.

It said the vaccine was the only way of controlling the coronavirus pandemic, adding that if hundreds of millions in the country will be unable to afford it, the results would be 'catastrophic'.

'Urgently review the situation yourself'

"A human tragedy must not be allowed to be used for profiteering.APPNA appeals to you to urgently review the situation yourself," said the association.

A copy of the letter written by the APPNA for the prime minister. 

Saying the government was in the best position to negotiate the prices of coronavirus vaccines, the APPNA urged the government to import them itself.

"Ideally the government should make the vaccine available to all the people free of cost. If the financial situation of the country however precludes that, then it should be made available to the population at no more than cost," the APPNA said in the letter.

The letter said provincial and federal governments should work together to provide subsidies to the poor, and aid people in the delivery and administration of the coronavirus vaccine.

"APPNA also takes the opportunity to appeal to you to make live telecast of the meetings of regulatory authorities such as DRAP mandatory for the sake of transparency," said the APPNA.

The APPNA concluded the letter by saying it is ready to help Pakistan in its current time of crisis in any way it can.

"We remain at your call," it said in conclusion.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards
Fight against coronavirus: Asad Umar calls upon national leadership to join hands with govt

Fight against coronavirus: Asad Umar calls upon national leadership to join hands with govt
Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car

Watch: PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur records video of minor driving a car
Sindh, Balochistan to face severe heat today: Met department

Sindh, Balochistan to face severe heat today: Met department
Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever

Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever
Coronavirus: Private schools threaten long march on March 31 over closure

Coronavirus: Private schools threaten long march on March 31 over closure
PM Imran Khan wishes 'Happy Holi' to Hindus

PM Imran Khan wishes 'Happy Holi' to Hindus

Police register first FIR for not wearing a mask against Lahore man

Police register first FIR for not wearing a mask against Lahore man
Govt decides to fix sugar prices in bid to stabilise market rate

Govt decides to fix sugar prices in bid to stabilise market rate
For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases

For third day in a row, Pakistan reports over 4,000 coronavirus cases
Pakistan's AstraZeneca vaccine supply delayed as India diverts supplies

Pakistan's AstraZeneca vaccine supply delayed as India diverts supplies
'Smart' lockdown imposed in 27 areas of Lahore amid rising coronavirus positivity ratio

'Smart' lockdown imposed in 27 areas of Lahore amid rising coronavirus positivity ratio

Latest

view all