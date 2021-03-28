PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo:File/Geo.tv

PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, says SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan.

Says premier's lab parameters have remained stable.

PM has been advised to resume work and build up his work routine if he wants over the next few days in line with national and international guidelines, says Dr Sultan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is recovering from COVID-19 and he may be able to resume work in a few days, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said Sunday.



Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal Sultan informed the masses that the premier's lab parameters have remained stable.

"[The prime minister] has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and [international] guidelines," Dr Faisal Sultan wrote.



The SAPM also shared the government's "Home Isolation and Discharge During COVID 19" guidelines for people's review. Meanwhile, he also provided a link to the "Interim Guidance on Duration of Isolation and Precautions for Adults with COVID-19" issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracts COVID-19

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.



His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said. Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

