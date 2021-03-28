Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo:File/Geo.tv
  • PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, says SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan.
  • Says premier's lab parameters have remained stable.
  • PM has been advised to resume work and build up his work routine if he wants over the next few days in line with national and international guidelines, says Dr Sultan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is recovering from COVID-19 and he may be able to resume work in a few days, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Faisal Sultan informed the masses that the premier's lab parameters have remained stable.

"[The prime minister] has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and [international] guidelines," Dr Faisal Sultan wrote.

The SAPM also shared the government's "Home Isolation and Discharge During COVID 19" guidelines for people's review. Meanwhile, he also provided a link to the "Interim Guidance on Duration of Isolation and Precautions for Adults with COVID-19" issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracts COVID-19

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home. 

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said. Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it. 

Related items

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11

All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11
Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks

Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks
UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11

UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11
Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'

Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'
Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP

Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP
PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave

PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave
FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike

FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process
Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards
Four-year-old missing girl found dead in Faisalabad

Four-year-old missing girl found dead in Faisalabad
Pakistan, UAE agree to ease travel between both countries

Pakistan, UAE agree to ease travel between both countries

Latest

view all