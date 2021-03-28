UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11

The University of Health Sciences in Lahore has notified students that the varsity, which was due to reopen for in person classes on March 29, will continue to remain closed till April 11.

In a notification issued on Sunday, the varsity said that "all the academic activities planned for the duration shall be continued through online mode".

The rule also applies to all constituent and affiliated colleges.



UHS said that "however, all the university examinations shall proceed in accordance with the notified schedule".

The announcement follows one by Punjab University, which said two days ago that it has postponed off-campus exams that were due to begin in April.



University of Punjab said that these annual examinations were to take place on April 1 and 15.

According to the university's statement: "It is hereby notified that the off-campus examinations of Associate Degree in Arts/Science Part-II and Part-I, B.A. Hearing Impaired and B.A/B.Sc. Special Category [Doctor/Nurse/Fazil/Wafaq-ul-Madaras/Additional Subject(s)] are postponed."

The next date of exams will be notified two weeks before exams, the varsity added.

Alarming rise in cases in Punjab

Punjab has been reporting an alarming rise in the number of cases, with Lahore's positivity ratio shooting up to 23% in the last 24 hours.

The provincial health secretary has advised a complete lockdown in the city for two weeks.

Earlier in the day, the first case was registered against a violator of the mask-wearing rule which was imposed in the city a day earlier.



In the country overall, the third wave of the coronavirus continues to ring alarm bells with 4,767 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 654,591 infections.



Meanwhile, 57 more people died from the virus taking the total death toll to 14,215, according to figures obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).









