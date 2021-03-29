PDM leaders to meet next week: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says PDM has the capacity to overcome its complexities through its own mechanism.

Says the PTI government had completely failed on all fronts.

Says the PDM struggle has entered in a decisive phase and fear in the statements of PM Imran Khan and his spokespersons were clearly visible.

TAXILA: Amid political infighting between the Opposition alliance’s two major parties, a meeting of PDM leaders is being scheduled next week to sort out the issues between the PPP and PML-N, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Sunday.

The former premier was talking to the media in Taxila while attending a wedding ceremony. He lashed out at the PTI government, saying the sitting rulers had devastated the country economically, socially and politically and the situation demanded a decisive struggle be started against the sitting regime.

Read more: Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks, says PPP

“The joy in the government’s camp on the development within the PDM ranks was misplaced as it has the capacity to overcome its complexities through its own mechanism,” said the PML-N leader, according to a report published in The News.

He said a meeting of the heads of the PDM parties would be scheduled next week and till then, informal consultations of the leaders will continue to hammer out national issues.

Abbasi said the PDM struggle had entered a decisive phase and fear in the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spokespersons was clearly visible.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'

On the public spat among the PDM parties, the PML-N leader said the people who had an understanding of the cause and were determined to put their efforts into it, wouldn’t create a situation on petty things. He said that the PDM was bound to succeed since the people of the country would stand by it.

Dissolution of the illegal and incompetent government of PTI was the voice of every Pakistani, he added.

He said the PTI government had completely failed on all fronts, and the government`s economic affairs were being run by the people of the IMF and the World Bank.

PPP vs PML-N

The PPP and PML-N are at loggerheads over the Senate opposition leader slot on which Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani was notified on Friday.

The PML-N had nominated Azam Nazeer Tarrar for the prized slot under an understanding from the PDM platform but PPP went ahead unilaterally and got its candidate elected for office with the help of independent senators belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto had on Saturday said that the PML-N's candidate was controversial.

Tarrar had represented the accused in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also lashed out publicly at the PPP for "sacrificing everything" for a "minor, inconsequential office".

"On one side there are those who are sacrificing their own well being for the public and its right to rule, and are not willing to show any weakness — on the other side are those who have sacrificed all their principles for the smallest of gains; who are willing to forego the law and the Constitution," she had said outside the Lahore High Court on Friday.

