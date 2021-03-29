In a first, liquor company from China to establish manufacturing plant in Pakistan

Chinese liquor company gets licence to manufacture in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: In a first, a liquor company from China will reportedly be establishing a manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Chinese company Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited got a licence to manufacture liquor, sources said, after getting registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 30, 2020 with a Hub, Balochistan address.

The Balochistan excise, taxation and anti-narcotics department issued the licence. The Chinese company has been launched as a joint venture with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.

The entire process, from manufacturing to packaging, will be carried out at its plant in Lasbela.

Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited is famous for producing some of the world’s most famous brands. The plan is to introduce two famous brands in Pakistan for export.

