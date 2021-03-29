Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises fans on Holi

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan extended sweet wishes to her millions of fans on the occasion of Holi with a video from one of her songs which featured the celebrations from the festival of colours with Akshay Kumar.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actress turned to Instagram and shared the video which surprised her followers as they were expecting a family photo featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and the newborn doused in colour.

Kareena shared the video with caption, “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial”.

In the video, Kareena can be seen throwing colour while Akshay diving in the background.



The endearing post, however, garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Saba Pataudi was the first to drop a lovely comment.

She wrote, “Happy Holi Bhabs! Stay safe..have a suuupppaaaah one. [sic]”