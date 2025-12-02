Ayeza Khan starts working on her New Year resolutions for 2026

Ayeza Khan poses in her new look in the image.— Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak

As 2026 approaches, Ayeza Khan is preparing to embrace a new year with transformation and has also hinted at the launch of new projects.

The Humraaz star posted a few snaps on Instagram and told fans about her New Year’s resolutions, which are: "Consistent, fearless and grounded."

Furthermore, she said there is "more to come" as "29 days still left" in the arrival of the New Year.

With short hair, sharp make-up, and wintry outfits, Ayeza’s vibrant look left fans amazed.

She added: "New projects still need some time before I disclose them," indicating that she is ready to come on screen with new beginning.

In her post, a day ago, she dropped snowfall adventure, asking fans not to judge her, and to avoid sharing her AI-generated pictures.

"Please don’t judge my styling, my unmatched gloves, cap, and scarf. This is what happens when you don’t check the weather before planning a trip to another city lol. Another city lol. I hope my fans will now stop posting my AI snow pictures,” she wrote on Instagram.