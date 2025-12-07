Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed announce engagement

Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed seen in this collage. — Instagram/@khaqanshahnawaz

Actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed have announced their engagement, confirming the news through a social media post shared by former on Instagram.

The couple posted photographs from an outdoor engagement shoot, where they were seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire and wrote: "Hamara toh hogaya, apna apna dekh loh."

Sabeena Syed began her acting career in 2017 and has appeared in dramas including Muqaddar, Yakeen Ka Safar, and others.

Khaqan entered the entertainment industry in 2023 and is known for his roles in Yunhi, Sukoon, My Dear Cinderella, and others.

Following the announcement, fellow actors such as Hania Amir, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan and Kubra Khan, along with colleagues and fans, extended congratulations to the couple on social media.



