Mahira Khan lights up social media in dazzling outfit

Pakistani actress poses during a photoshoot in Doha, Qatar. — Instagram/@Mahirakhan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has once again levelled up her style game, lighting up social media with her fabulous look in the glittery cagoule and silhouette skirt.

This time in Qatar, the 'Neelofar' star dazzled during a photoshoot on a balcony, with her pictures proclaiming her beauty.

The actress dropped her glimpses on social media in an ivory relaxed-fit blazer paired with a long, flowing skirt in the same light colour. The fabric has a distinct pleated texture, creating vertical lines down the length of the garment.

The pictures gained frenzied fans' attention in a few moments, who described the actress as amazing.

With glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and nude-toned lipstick, the actress didn't miss completing a glam look, with a combination of her wardrobe, which remained a mix of desi and classic collections.