Pakistan marks presence at Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah

Pakistani actors Atiqa Odho, Tausiq Haider, and Shehzad Nawaz at Red Sea International Film Festival. — Instagram@atiqaodhoofficial



Pakistan made a notable appearance at the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, where the red carpet ceremony marked the start of the event’s fifth edition.

Well-known Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho, senior artist and TV host Tausiq Haider, and filmmaker-actor Shehzad Nawaz represented Pakistan. Their presence was warmly welcomed by both the festival organisers and attendees.

The festival opened with a grand ceremony featuring artists and filmmakers from around the world. Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan inaugurated the event. He said that culture is one of the most powerful tools of global influence, noting that cinema plays a leading role by bringing people together and promoting understanding.

Prince Badr added that the fifth edition of the festival reflects the support and efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He highlighted the rapid progress of Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector in recent years, calling it a foundation for the kingdom’s future.

He explained that the Saudi Ministry of Culture has worked over the past seven years to preserve the nation’s heritage and promote a diverse cultural landscape, including literature, visual arts, music, crafts, fine arts and cinema. This work, he said, strengthens national identity and reflects the ambitions of younger generations.

Prince Badr also emphasised the role of the Red Sea Film Foundation in empowering youth, supporting creativity, and expanding Saudi Arabia’s presence in the global film industry through its annual programmes and initiatives. He said these efforts contribute to economic growth and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a key destination for cinema.

The fifth edition of the festival opened under the theme “Loving Cinema”, bringing together filmmakers from the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States to celebrate the unifying power of the seventh art.